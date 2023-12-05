Software Engineer’s Advice Sparks Debate on Career Choices in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk Market

A recent tweet an executive at Urban Company has sparked a heated debate about career choices. Amit Jaglan, the Director of Design at Urban Clap and a graduate from IIT Guwahati, advised young software engineers to leave their jobs and start a lehenga shop in Delhi’s famous Chandni Chowk market.

Jaglan’s tweet highlighted the popularity and profitability of selling lehengas in the market, with prices exceeding 1 lakh rupees. However, his advice was met with skepticism from many social media users who argued that entering the lehenga business is not as easy as it seems.

Critics pointed out that it is often easier to enter the software engineering field than to establish a successful business in the fashion industry. They highlighted the need for talent, skills, and knowledge to navigate the complexities of the lehenga market.

In response to the backlash, Jaglan clarified that his tweet was not meant to be taken literally. He explained that it was more of a dramatized way to emphasize the abundance of business opportunities in India.

Delhi’s Chandni Chowk market is renowned for its wide variety of ethnic and bridal wear. It attracts shoppers from all over the country who are looking for intricately designed lehengas, sarees, and festive outfits.

While Jaglan’s advice may not be suitable for everyone, it does shed light on the potential for success in niche markets. Aspiring entrepreneurs should carefully consider their passions, skills, and market conditions before making any career decisions.