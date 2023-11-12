Unlocking the Secrets of Tree Rings: A Window into Climate Change and History

Tree rings have long been used as a way to estimate the age of a tree, but did you know they can also provide valuable insights into past and future climate changes? Dendrochronology, the scientific study of tree rings, is a field that examines the growth patterns of trees over time. By analyzing tree rings, researchers can reconstruct historical climate events and even predict future environmental conditions.

At Lamont-Doherty’s Tree Ring Lab (TRL), graduate students Olivia Colton and Tyler Zorn have been working on cataloging and preserving the lab’s extensive collection of tree ring samples. This new data-cataloging system aims to not only better preserve these records but also to make them more accessible to the global research community.

Why is this work so important? Tree rings offer a unique glimpse into past environmental changes. Each year, a tree adds a new layer of growth, resulting in the formation of a ring. By examining the width and characteristics of these rings, researchers can decipher the conditions in which the tree grew. Wide rings indicate favorable growing conditions, while narrow rings suggest more challenging periods. This knowledge allows researchers to study regional climate patterns and develop strategies for both mitigation and adaptation.

Apart from their significance in studying climate change, tree rings also have implications for archaeology and history. By dating the wood used in historic structures, researchers can determine their age and origin. The Tree Ring Lab has contributed to such discoveries, including identifying the wood from a ship found beneath the World Trade Center site as white oak from colonial-era Philadelphia.

So how do researchers collect and analyze tree rings? There are two main methods: extracting tree cores and taking cross-sections of tree trunks. Tree cores are collected using a specialized tool called an increment borer, which is inserted into the side of the tree to extract a small core sample. This method is minimally invasive and allows for the collection of samples from living trees. Cross-sections, on the other hand, are typically taken from fallen or dead trees to avoid harming living ones. These larger sections provide more comprehensive data but require careful storage and organization.

Colton and Zorn’s summer work at the TRL involved cataloging over 1,600 cross-sections from various research excursions around the world. They measured, photographed, labeled, and organized the samples based on their geographic origins, contributing to the System for Earth Sample Registration (SESAR) database. This database, with over 4 million records, offers global access to an index of samples, making them findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable.

The Tree Ring Lab’s mission is to increase the accessibility of these valuable samples for future research. As more cross-section samples await cataloging and organization, the lab hopes to find new part-time laboratory assistants to continue this important work. If you are a graduate student interested in getting involved, reach out to Lamont Research Professor Brendan Buckley for more information.

