Get a Sculpted and Defined Look with This Easy Contour Hack

Are you tired of spending hours at the gym trying to achieve a chiseled look? Well, we have great news for you. There’s a foolproof contour hack that is currently going viral on TikTok, and it can help you achieve a slimmer and sculpted appearance without all the hard work and commitment.

The key to this contour hack is all about placement and application. Unlike the heavy-handed contouring techniques of the past, this hack requires a softer touch. You only need to apply a light dusting of bronzer, using a brush to create a false shadow under your jawline and down your neck. By doing so, you can create definition and mask a fuller-looking neck and jaw.

The hack involves applying a small dot of cool-toned bronzer right below your ear and blending it forward. This technique not only helps to sculpt your jawline but also helps to reduce the appearance of a double chin creating a triangle-shaped shadow beneath your chin.

Celebrity makeup artist Lindsey Forrest recommends contouring your neck as well to achieve a complete look. This can help address any discoloration in the neck area and shape this part of your body.

To achieve the most natural and believable chisel, it’s important to bring the product up to your ear with the brush. This technique helps create the illusion of a sculpted jawline and diverts attention away from any unwanted double chin.

If you want your sculpted look to last even on no-makeup days, you can combine this contour hack with the late summer trend called tantouring. Tantouring is a semi-permanent sculpting technique that can give you long-lasting results.

So, if you’re looking for a quick and easy way to achieve a sculpted and defined look, give this contour hack a try. You’ll be amazed at the results!

FAQ

1. What is contouring?

Contouring is a makeup technique that involves using darker and lighter shades to create the illusion of more prominent or defined facial features.

2. How does contouring work?

Contouring works using shadows and highlights to sculpt and define the face. Darker shades are used to create shadows, while lighter shades are used to highlight and bring forward certain areas.

3. How long does tantouring last?

Tantouring is a semi-permanent sculpting technique. The duration of results can vary depending on factors such as skin type, product used, and skincare routine. It is generally recommended to touch up the tantour every few days to maintain the desired look.