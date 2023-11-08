Revolutionize Your Contouring Routine with This Foolproof Hack

If you’re looking for an effortless way to achieve a chiseled look without hitting the gym, we have the perfect solution for you. This innovative contour hack, currently making waves on TikTok, will give your face a slimmer, sculpted appearance with minimal effort.

The key to acing this technique lies in the strategic placement and application of your products. Unlike the heavy-handed contouring trends of the past, this hack calls for a lighter touch. By lightly brushing a cool-toned bronzer just below your ear and blending it towards the front, you can create a subtle shadow that enhances your jawline and neck.

Makeup artist Judi Gabbay recommends using an angled brush to accentuate your jawline and minimize the appearance of a double chin. By extending the bronzer up towards your ear, you can create a more natural and sculpted effect.

But the benefits don’t stop there. Celebrity makeup artist Lindsey Forrest suggests extending your contouring technique to your neck as well. By bringing your makeup down the neck, you can even out any discoloration and further enhance your overall look.

And for those looking for longer-lasting results, combining this hack with the recent trend of “tantouring” can offer a semi-permanent solution. Tantouring involves using self-tanning products to contour and sculpt your face, providing a subtle and natural-looking effect that lasts, even on makeup-free days.

So, why spend hours at the gym when you can achieve the desired chiseled look with just a few makeup tricks? Give this foolproof contour hack a try and be prepared to turn heads with your perfectly sculpted face.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I use any bronzer for this contouring hack?

Yes, you can use any cool-toned bronzer for this technique. Just make sure it complements your skin tone.

2. Do I need any special brushes to achieve the desired effect?

While an angled brush is recommended for creating a more defined jawline, you can use any brush that allows for precise application.

3. Will this contouring technique work on all face shapes?

Yes, this hack can be customized to suit different face shapes. Adjust the placement and intensity of the bronzer to enhance your best features.

4. How long do the results of “tantouring” last?

The duration of “tantouring” results can vary depending on the product and individual factors. Generally, it can last for several days to a week.

5. Can I combine this contour hack with other makeup techniques?

Absolutely! Feel free to experiment and combine this hack with other techniques to create your desired look. Makeup is all about creativity and personal style.