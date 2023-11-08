Get a Sculpted Look with This Easy TikTok Contour Hack

Who says you need hours in the gym to achieve a chiseled look? Thanks to a new TikTok contouring hack, you can get a slimmer, sculpted face without breaking a sweat. This foolproof trick is all about placement and application, giving you the appearance of a gym devotee without the hard work and commitment.

Gone are the days of heavy-handed contouring. Instead, embrace a softer touch with just a hint of bronzer. By lightly brushing bronzer under your jaw and down your neck, you can create a false shadow that instantly defines and shapes your face. The hack, as demonstrated in the popular TikTok video, involves applying a small dot of cool-toned bronzer below your ear and blending it forward. The result? A more defined jawline and a neck that appears slimmer and sculpted.

To help create the illusion of a sculpted jawline and to divert attention from a double chin, makeup artist Judi Gabbay recommends using an angled brush and bringing the contouring product up to the ear. This technique creates a natural transition and enhances the overall effect. Celebrity makeup artist Lindsey Forrest also suggests extending the contouring down to the neck for a cohesive look, addressing any discoloration and shaping this often-neglected area of the body.

If you want a longer-lasting sculpted look, consider combining this contouring hack with tantouring, a popular late summer trend. Tantouring involves using self-tanner or a bronzing serum to contour your face, creating a semi-permanent sculpt that stays even on your no-makeup days. It’s a great way to enhance your natural features and maintain a flawless look.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is contouring suitable for all face shapes?

Contouring can be tailored to suit different face shapes. By strategically placing bronzer or a contouring product, you can enhance your features and create definition.

Can I use any bronzer for contouring?

While you can use any bronzer, it’s important to choose one that is cool-toned and a few shades darker than your natural skin tone. This helps create a more natural-looking shadow effect.

How long does tantouring last?

The longevity of tantouring depends on the specific product used and individual skin type. Generally, tantouring can last several days to a week, gradually fading over time.