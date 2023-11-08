Enhance Your Facial Contour with this Simple TikTok Hack

Are you looking to achieve a chiseled and sculpted look without spending hours at the gym? Look no further! We have a foolproof contour hack that is currently making waves on TikTok. This easy tip will help you achieve a slimmer and more defined face, giving you the appearance of a gym devotee without the hard work and commitment.

The key to nailing this contour technique lies in placement and application. Unlike the heavy-handed contouring of the past, this hack requires a lighter touch. By using a soft brush and only a small amount of bronzer, you can create a subtle shadow under your jaw and down your neck. It’s all about creating an illusion of definition and masking any fullness in the neck and jaw area.

Watch the TikTok video that demonstrates this hack and you’ll notice the application of a cool-toned bronzer just below the ear. This is then blended forward, creating a triangle-shaped shadow under the chin. Makeup artist Judi Gabbay suggests using an angled brush to sculpt the jawline and draw attention away from a double chin. The key is to blend the bronzer up to the ear for a natural and believable chisel.

But why stop at the face? Celebrity makeup artist Lindsey Forrest recommends extending the contour down the neck as well. This helps to even out any discoloration and shape the neck area, ensuring a complete and flawless look.

Combine this contouring technique with the popular trend of tantouring, which involves using self-tanner to semi-permanently sculpt the face, and you’ll have a defined look that lasts, even on your makeup-free days.

So, say goodbye to endless gym sessions and hello to a beautifully contoured face with this TikTok hack. It’s time to enhance your natural beauty and embrace your inner sculptor.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How can I achieve a slimmer face without working out?



A: You can try the TikTok contour hack mentioned in this article. By applying a small amount of bronzer below the ear and blending it forward, you can create the illusion of a defined jawline and mask any fullness in the neck area.

Q: Can contouring help reduce the appearance of a double chin?



A: Yes, contouring techniques can help minimize the appearance of a double chin. By creating a triangle-shaped shadow beneath the chin using bronzer, you can draw attention away from that area and create the illusion of a more sculpted jawline.

Q: Should I extend the contour down my neck?



A: Yes, extending the contour down the neck is recommended experts. This helps to even out any discoloration and shape the neck area, ensuring a seamless and complete look.

Q: What is tantouring?



A: Tantouring is a technique that involves using self-tanner to semi-permanently sculpt the face. It provides a long-lasting contour effect, even on days when you’re not wearing makeup.