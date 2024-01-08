New WhatsApp Privacy Feature Lets Users Hide Online Status

Summary: WhatsApp has introduced a new privacy feature that allows users to hide their online status from specific people or everyone. This feature aims to protect users’ privacy and prevent others from knowing when they were last online or if they are currently online.

WhatsApp, owned Meta, has always displayed users’ online status to everyone, making it easy for others to know when they are active on the messenger. However, with the growing concern for privacy, the messaging app introduced a new feature in 2022 that allows users to hide their online status.

The significance of this feature for privacy cannot be understated, yet it often goes unnoticed most users. Opening WhatsApp automatically reveals your online activity to anyone who opens a chat with your name. This lack of privacy can be harmful, as it compromises users’ personal information.

To enable this new privacy feature, simply follow these steps: Open WhatsApp on your phone, go to Settings, and select the Privacy option. Within Privacy, locate the “Last Seen” and “Online” settings. Here, you can choose who can see your online status and when you were last online.

It’s worth noting that if you choose to hide your online status from others, you will also lose the ability to see your friends’ last seen status and when they are online. This feature works both ways, providing a mutual level of privacy for WhatsApp users.

In an era where online privacy is a top concern, this new feature from WhatsApp offers users more control over who can access their online activity. By allowing individuals to hide their online status, WhatsApp is taking a step towards safeguarding user information and ensuring a safer messaging experience for all.