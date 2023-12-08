Concerns Rise over the Fate of Bologna’s Iconic Tower

A recent report has raised concerns about the future of the Garisenda tower in Bologna, Italy, which has stood for close to 1,000 years. The city is taking action implementing a civil protection plan to address the possibility of a sudden collapse of the tower. In order to contain any potential debris and reduce the vulnerability of nearby buildings and the population, a protective metal cordon will be installed, along with rockfall protection nets.

Experts have deemed the situation to be of high alert, stating that safety conditions around the tower are no longer guaranteed. The scientific committee responsible for monitoring the site since 2019 has reported an accelerated trend of compression and disintegration at the tower’s base, as well as cracks in the structure. Ongoing consolidation works have been put on hold, and an exclusion zone will be established as promptly as possible.

While the tower is not on the brink of an immediate collapse, precautions are being taken as a worst-case scenario. Currently, the tower is placed on a “yellow” alert status, rather than “red,” indicating that collapse is not imminent. However, it is uncertain when a collapse could occur; it may be within the next few months, years, or even decades.

Authorities have assured the public that should an imminent risk of collapse be detected, necessary evacuation measures will be implemented. Regular monitoring is conducted, providing readings every 15 minutes to detect any significant changes that may indicate an impending collapse.

The fate of the Garisenda tower remains uncertain, but the city of Bologna is taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of its residents and visitors. Continuous monitoring and swift action will be essential in the preservation of this iconic landmark.