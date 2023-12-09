Bologna’s Garisenda Tower Faces Imminent Collapse

A historical landmark in Bologna, Italy, the Garisenda Tower, is at the risk of imminent collapse, according to a new report. The city council has initiated a civil protection plan after investigations revealed an “unexpected and accelerated trend” of compression and disintegration at the base of the tower.

A protective metal cordon will be installed to contain potential debris, reduce vulnerability to surrounding buildings, and block access to the area. Specially designed rockfall protection nets will also be included in the cordon. The scientific committee monitoring the site since 2019 has declared the tower to be on “high alert” due to safety concerns.

Consolidation works, which were previously in progress, have been halted, and an exclusion zone will be established as soon as possible.

Although the tower is not on the verge of immediate collapse, precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of the surrounding area. Officials emphasize that the worst-case scenario is being considered, and evacuation plans are in place. Monitoring equipment installed at the site provides regular readings every 15 minutes to detect any signs of collapse.

The Garisenda Tower, built in the 12th century, is known for its distinct lean and stands at an angle of four degrees. Originally one of the many towers in Bologna, it has become an iconic part of the city’s skyline. However, due to ongoing deterioration and increased compression, it has now reached an inescapably critical condition.

The city council is working tirelessly to ensure the safety of residents and visitors, while considering possible solutions to preserve this historical structure for future generations to enjoy.