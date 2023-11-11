New Report Reveals Deep Divisions in Conservative Party over Suella Braverman’s Comments on Pro-Palestine Protests

A cache of leaked WhatsApp messages has exposed the intense infighting within the Conservative Party regarding Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s controversial stance on the pro-Palestine protests in London. A group of backbench Tory MPs have launched an attack on Braverman, accusing her of undermining public confidence in the police. However, Braverman’s supporters have hit back, dismissing the criticism as mere public carping.

The political storm was triggered an incendiary article written Braverman in The Times, in which she alleged bias on the part of the police towards the pro-Palestine protest. The article was met with widespread disapproval, even within the Conservative Party, with some senior party members calling for Braverman’s dismissal. Downing Street swiftly distanced itself from the article, emphasizing that it had not been approved.

The leaked WhatsApp messages obtained Sky News have shed light on the internal divisions and tensions within the party. In one message, Braverman ally Sir John Hayes expressed his sadness at the protests taking place on Remembrance weekend. However, Minister Jackie Doyle-Price took a different view, asserting that protesters have the right to demonstrate and that drawing attention to them through public criticism only serves to amplify their message.

The leaked messages also revealed an extraordinary attack on Braverman from within her own party. Lincoln MP Karl McCartney expressed his satisfaction with the public criticism directed at Braverman, likening it to the actions of former MP Anna Soubry who was known for testing the patience of her party colleagues. The conversations became heated, with one member accusing their colleagues of betraying trust leaking messages.

In her controversial article, Braverman compared the pro-Palestine protesters to mobs in Northern Ireland and accused the police of ignoring their unlawful behavior. She referred to the weekly demonstrations as “hate marches.” These comments have intensified calls for her dismissal, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak is now under pressure to take action.

As tensions rise within the Conservative Party, London braces itself for the pro-Palestine march, which organizers anticipate will draw around 500,000 participants. Meanwhile, far-right groups have vowed to protect war memorials in response to the debate over whether the protest should be banned. To maintain public order and prevent clashes, the police have implemented an exclusion zone around key memorial sites.

FAQs

What caused the divisions within the Conservative Party?

The divisions emerged after Home Secretary Suella Braverman published an article in The Times accusing the police of bias during the pro-Palestine protests in London.

What were Suella Braverman’s comments?

Braverman referred to the protesters as “hate marches” and alleged that the police ignored their illegal activities.

Is there a risk of Braverman being removed from her position?

There are calls for Braverman’s dismissal, and some members of the party threaten to revolt if no action is taken. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is facing pressure to make a decision.

What is the expected turnout for the pro-Palestine protest?

The organizers anticipate that around 500,000 people will participate in the march.

How are authorities planning to handle the protest?

The police have put an exclusion zone in place to prevent protesters from approaching memorials. The march and any speeches must conclude 5 pm to ensure public order.