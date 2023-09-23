Investigation Reveals History of Complaints Regarding Mayor

A recent investigation has uncovered a series of previous complaints regarding the Mayor. The investigation was triggered a complaint made in May 2023. While there was not enough evidence to prove an allegation of a breach of the code for honesty and responsibility, the Mayor was found to have breached objectivity and confidentiality.

However, due to redactions in the report, many questions remain unanswered. For example, it is unclear whether there were any instances of alleged harassment and bullying the Mayor towards residents and community groups, and if any individuals or groups have come forward with such allegations.

The investigation also found that the council as a whole could have done more to address these issues earlier. The report highlights the importance of council members holding each other accountable and calling out inappropriate behavior. It suggests that past behaviors from the Mayor were overlooked or denied, which ultimately compounded the issue over time.

Two sources closely involved with the Town have confirmed the authenticity of the investigation report. The Mayor, who did not participate in the investigation, resigned before the report was given to the council. As a result, the decision was made to not release the report.

The investigation was conducted Bloom CME, an Alberta-based consulting company. A-election will be held in October, and three candidates have submitted their names, including former fire chief Brian Starkell. None of the candidates have previously served on the council.

