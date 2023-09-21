Leaked WhatsApp Conversation Fuels Drama Between Spice Diana and Manager Roger Lubega

A leaked WhatsApp conversation believed to be between Spice Diana and her manager, Roger Lubega, has added fuel to the ongoing drama between Roger and singer Geosteady. Geosteady had previously taken to social media to attack Roger, calling him a bad-hearted person. This attack comes as a series of other artists, including King Saha, Gravity Omutujju, and Ziza Bafana, have criticized Roger in recent months.

In response to the criticism, Roger defended himself stating that the artists he has helped are ungrateful. He claims to have always been there for them and supported them in difficult situations. However, this has not stopped the ongoing war of words.

Roger further accused Geosteady of failing to show up at a concert in Buwama, leaving Spice Diana to fill the void. However, Roger woke up to online attacks, which prompted Geosteady to retaliate referring to Roger as a hypocrite and disrespectful person.

The leaked WhatsApp audio, posted Galaxy TV, features a lovey-dovey conversation between Spice Diana and Roger. In the audio, Roger expresses how much he misses Spice and refers to her as “his panadol.” Spice Diana assures him that she will return home soon.

Both Spice Diana and Roger have previously denied any romantic involvement and maintain that they are only friends and workmates who have a professional relationship.

The source of the leaked audio is yet to be established, but critics are convinced that it is indeed Roger and Spice Diana in the conversation.

