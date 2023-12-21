New Bill in Iran Aims to Enforce Hijab Laws

An innovative bill is making waves in Iran as the government attempts to crack down on women who do not adhere to the country’s strict dress code. The bill, known as the “Hijab and Chastity Bill,” outlines measures to punish those who do not wear a hijab, including setting up “mobile courts” in public places such as shopping malls to handle violations.

The bill also targets schoolgirls, stating that the education ministry can take action against them for not covering their hair. Furthermore, celebrities could face up to 10 years in prison for “promoting corruption” if they do not comply with the dress code.

The leaked confidential documents obtained BBC Persian reveal that security services, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence service, have been granted extensive powers to implement these directives. Police officers have been instructed to document schoolgirls who do not wear the hijab and to initiate legal proceedings against women who resist warnings to cover their hair.

In addition to these measures, the bill authorizes officers to seal or shut down businesses that do not comply with the hijab regulations. It also calls for increased monitoring of companies whose employees violate dress codes and the closure of cafes considered “corrupting centers” due to their involvement in last year’s protests.

These directives are already being implemented, with hijab enforcement units stationed in metro stations and other public spaces. Cars transporting women without a hijab are being impounded, and services are being denied to those who do not comply with the dress code.

The bill is currently under review the Guardian Council watchdog before becoming law. While the government has not officially commented on the leaked documents, an Iranian newspaper that published a section of the directives has been charged with publishing classified information.

As protests against the dress code continue, it remains to be seen how this new bill will affect the lives of Iranian women and their freedom to choose their own attire.