Former League of Legends Commentator Phreak Quits Social Media Amid Rising Toxicity and Death Threats

Former League of Legends commentator and current lead gameplay designer, David ‘Phreak’ Turley, has made the difficult decision to step away from social media due to an increase in toxicity and alarming death threats. Phreak announced his departure in a video, expressing his concern over the negative environment prevalent on social media platforms.

Acknowledging the occasional useful comment, Phreak emphasized that it no longer justifies exposing himself to a barrage of death threats. He firmly stated, “It’s not worth it.”

This disheartening development follows an announcement Riot Games, the creators of League of Legends, that the bait ping will be removed. The decision was prompted the unexpected and inappropriate usage of the feature, deemed “unacceptable” the developers.

The issue of toxicity within the gaming industry has garnered attention beyond Riot Games. Last year, Bungie, the developers of Destiny 2, took legal action against a streamer for cheating and harassing its employees. Additionally, Ubisoft recently partnered with Northumbria Police to combat the “extreme” toxicity within their own community.

While Riot Games continues to address toxicity concerns, they recently unveiled a new virtual boy band for League of Legends called Heartsteel. Comprised of six members, including Baekhyun from EXO, the group released their debut single, ‘Paranoia,’ last month. Heartsteel joins the ranks of other virtual bands featured in the game, such as Pentakill, K/DA, and True Damage, all consisting of existing League of Legends characters.

As the ongoing Worlds tournament approaches its conclusion on November 19, both Heartsteel and NewJeans have released tracks to celebrate the event. League of Legends fans can look forward to the thrilling climax of the tournament while enjoying these musically diverse additions.

In other gaming news, Larian Studios, the team behind Baldur’s Gate 3, has promised to push boundaries with their upcoming game. Fans can anticipate exciting and innovative gameplay experiences from this highly anticipated release.

