TikTok Shop Welcomes Hachette UK: Expansion of the Books Category

TikTok Shop is rapidly expanding its offerings, and now Hachette UK, the second largest publisher in the UK, has joined the platform’s ecommerce venture. The launch of the ‘Books’ category on TikTok Shop earlier this year proved to be successful, paving the way for Hachette UK to participate in this growing phenomenon.

Through Hachette UK’s divisional handles, including Little Brown Book Group, Hodder & Stoughton books, and Headline Books, the TikTok community can now directly purchase a range of titles. Hachette UK will curate a special selection of popular books on TikTok, which will include nominees from TikTok’s first Book Awards, an event that recognizes the community’s favorite authors, books, and creators.

Among the winners of the TikTok Book of the Year Award was ‘Honey & Spice’ Bolu Babalola, published Hachette UK, which will now be available on TikTok Shop. Other nominated titles like ‘The Silent Patient’ Alex Michaelides and ‘Heartstopper’ Alice Oseman will also be available for purchase on Hachette UK’s TikTok Shop account. Additionally, a wide range of books from beloved BookTok authors, such as Ali Hazelwood, Sally Thorne, Leigh Bardugo, Beth O’Leary, Erin Sterling, and Ana Huang, will be featured.

Hachette UK’s arrival on TikTok Shop follows the success of Books2Door, an online retailer that launched on the platform earlier this year. Books2Door quickly became one of the top-performing books retailers on TikTok, with its limited edition BookTok Box capturing the attention of the community and leading to increased sales in the Young Adult and Fiction Books category.

TikTok Shop offers multiple ways for users to make purchases. They can access the Shop icon on Hachette UK owned handles, utilize the shoppable link added to creator videos, or navigate to the TikTok Shop tab.

This collaboration between TikTok Shop and Hachette UK builds upon the thriving reading and literary community known as #BookTok. With over 183 billion views to date, #BookTok has transformed the publishing world and ignited a love of reading among millions. The hashtag has grown over 160% in the past year as authors, readers, and fans contribute to this global community.

Megan Smith, Non-Trade Sales Director at Hachette UK, expressed excitement about TikTok’s impact on the publishing industry and the opportunity to share their stories with the BookTok community. Similarly, TikTok Shop’s Senior Director of eCommerce, Patrick Nommensen, highlighted the platform’s goal of helping the books and publishing industry reach new audiences and achieve long-term success.

