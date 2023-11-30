Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who passed away at the age of 100, is being remembered global leaders for his skilled defense of U.S. interests. However, on social media, he is widely criticized as a war criminal who left lasting damage throughout the world. Despite the mixed reactions, Kissinger’s influence on global affairs cannot be denied.

Kissinger served as Secretary of State under presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, shaping foreign policy during the United States’ withdrawal from Vietnam and the establishment of ties with China. In fact, Kissinger was considered an “old friend and good friend of the Chinese people” the Foreign Ministry spokesperson of China. His contributions were even recognized with the Nobel Peace Prize for negotiating a cease-fire in Vietnam in 1973.

Yet, the controversy surrounding Kissinger remains. Critics argue that his bombing campaign in Cambodia resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Cambodians and set the stage for the Khmer Rouge’s reign of terror. Additionally, the cluster bombs dropped during his tenure continue to pose threats to innocent lives.

However, Kissinger’s role in international politics cannot be overlooked. He played a crucial part in the historic opening of relations between the United States and China, as well as in advancing détente with the Soviet Union. His shuttle diplomacy efforts in the Middle East contributed to the relaxation of tensions in the region.

While there are those who denounce Kissinger, many leaders and scholars acknowledge his problem-solving abilities and commitment to protecting the free world. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair expressed his awe of Kissinger’s accomplishments, emphasizing his genuine love for freedom and his dedication to global security.

Kissinger’s legacy will continue to be debated for years to come. As a controversial figure, his impact on history and diplomacy is significant. Whether viewed positively or negatively, there is no denying that Henry Kissinger played a profound role in shaping the world as we know it.

