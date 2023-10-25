New Alliance Formed to Advocate for Border Security in Texas

A powerful coalition of conservative organizations has joined forces to form a new alliance aimed at addressing the issue of border security in Texas. The alliance, called “Texans United for Secure Borders,” brings together influential voices from various sectors to advocate for stronger measures against illegal immigration.

One of the key members of the alliance is Texans For Strong Borders, a well-connected group that has emerged as a prominent voice in the Texas GOP. Led Chris Russo, Texans For Strong Borders has been actively pushing lawmakers to crack down on both legal and illegal immigration in the state.

While the alliance’s primary focus is on border security, it is important to note that the group does not condone or promote any form of racism or extremism. Its mission is to create a secure and protected border while upholding the principles of equality and justice for all residents of Texas.

Texans United for Secure Borders recognizes the need to address the issue of immigration in a comprehensive and compassionate manner. The goal is to find practical solutions that prioritize the security of the state while also respecting the rights and dignity of individuals seeking a better life in Texas.

FAQ:

Q: Does Texans United for Secure Borders support white supremacy or extremist ideologies?

A: No, Texans United for Secure Borders is focused solely on advocating for border security measures and does not condone or support any form of racism or extremism.

Q: How does the alliance plan to address the issue of immigration?

A: Texans United for Secure Borders aims to work with lawmakers and other stakeholders to develop practical solutions that prioritize border security while also ensuring fairness and compassion in the immigration system.

Q: Is this alliance affiliated with any political party?

A: Texans United for Secure Borders is a non-partisan alliance that includes members from various political backgrounds who share a common goal of advocating for stronger border security in Texas.

Q: How can individuals get involved with Texans United for Secure Borders?

A: Interested individuals can visit the alliance’s website [insert website URL] to learn more about their mission and find ways to support their efforts.