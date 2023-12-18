Drinking Water Contamination in Okemos Schools Raises Concerns over Lead Exposure

A recent discovery of lead in the drinking water at the Okemos Public Schools Central Montessori building in Okemos, Michigan has raised concerns about potential health risks and the safety of drinking water in schools. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), and the Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) are working together to address the issue and ensure the safety of students and staff.

Water testing conducted at the school revealed lead levels of 5 parts per billion (ppb) in one location and 9 ppb in another. Follow-up testing confirmed that one room in the building tested at 49 ppb, surpassing the action level set Michigan for lead in drinking water. While the legal limit is 15 ppb, MDHHS emphasizes that no level of lead is safe for drinking water, as lead exposure can lead to severe health problems, including brain and kidney damage.

The discovery of lead came after the implementation of legislation designed to protect Michigan children from lead-contaminated water. The legislation, known as the “Filter First Legislation,” requires schools and childcare centers to install filtered-faucets, develop water management plans, and conduct routine water sampling and testing.

Okemos Public Schools Superintendent John Hood emphasized the district’s commitment to the health and safety of the community and transparent communication. The district has taken immediate action, including cleaning faucet aerators, flushing the system, shutting off problem fixtures, and providing bottled water throughout the building. The lead detections were limited to a few classroom faucets, and the building’s hallway filtered fountains and bottle filling stations have tested negative for lead.

The Ingham County Health Department provided recommendations for lead testing for students and staff, and MDHHS offered assistance with blood lead level testing if needed. The state health department and EGLE are collaborating with the Ingham County Health Department to address the issue and provide guidance on flushing and sampling the drinking water.

The incident in Okemos highlights the ongoing concerns regarding lead exposure in drinking water, particularly in schools. The Flint water crisis drew attention to the devastating health consequences of lead contamination, and efforts to address the issue have been prioritized across the state. Lead exposure in children can have long-term impacts on their cognitive development and overall health.

In response to these concerns, Michigan enacted legislation that mandates lead poisoning screening for all children between 12 and 24 months of age. The legislation aims to identify and address lead exposure at an early stage and protect the well-being of children across the state.

As investigations continue into the lead contamination in Okemos, it is believed that recent construction work in the building may have contributed to the use of lead solder in joining the copper pipes. The authorities are working diligently to address the issue, minimize exposure risks, and ensure the safety of the school’s water supply.