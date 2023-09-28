The Recording Industry Association of Japan Announces Latest Certifications

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has recently revealed its newest round of official certifications. In 2020, RIAJ introduced a fresh certification system specifically for streaming songs online, in addition to its existing systems for physical album shipments and digital download sales.

Under the new system, songs are certified silver once they reach 30 million streams, gold at 50 million streams, and platinum at 100 million streams. LE SSERAFIM achieved platinum certification for their Korean debut track “FEARLESS” after surpassing 100 million streams in Japan. Furthermore, the group earned a gold certification for their latest Korean title track “UNFORGIVEN,” which surpassed 50 million streams.

In a similar vein, NewJeans’ debut song “Hype Boy” received an official platinum certification this month. The track achieved over 100 million streams in Japan. Additionally, Stray Kids’ “Back Door,” SEVENTEEN’s “Left & Right,” BTS’s “Not Today,” and IZ*ONE’s “La Vie en Rose” were all certified gold after surpassing 50 million streams each.

These certifications are a testament to the success and popularity of these songs in the Japanese market. Achieving such milestones in an era dominated online streaming reflects the changing landscape of music consumption.

Congratulations to all the talented artists who received certifications from the RIAJ for their impressive streaming achievements!

Source: (1) The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ)