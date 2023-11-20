Microsoft Unveils New Features for Windows 11 Preview Build 23585

Microsoft has made significant announcements during its “Ignite” conference, revealing the latest updates in Preview Build 23585 for Windows 11. This new version offers users greater flexibility when it comes to managing their built-in applications. One of the most anticipated features is the ability to uninstall a wider selection of preinstalled apps. This includes popular apps such as Camera, Cortana, Photos, People, and the Remote Desktop client (MSTSC).

Responding to a long-standing user demand, Microsoft aims to provide Windows users with more autonomy in software management. By allowing for the removal of preinstalled apps, users can customize their Windows experience to better suit their needs and preferences. This development marks a significant step towards empowering users and giving them greater control over their operating system.

In addition to these updates, users in the European Economic Area (EEA) will now be able to uninstall Edge, Bing, and the majority of preinstalled apps. New regulations, such as the Digital Markets Act (DMA), have played a key role in enabling this change. These regulations focus on promoting competition and ensuring fair access to digital services, contributing to a more open and customizable operating system for Microsoft users within the EEA.

The new features introduced in Preview Build 23585 not only enhance the user experience but also reflect Microsoft’s commitment to listening to its user base and addressing their needs. With these updates, Windows 11 continues to evolve, offering users greater choice and control over their software environment.

FAQ

Can I uninstall preinstalled apps in Windows 11?

Yes, with the latest updates in Preview Build 23585, you can uninstall a wider selection of preinstalled apps in Windows 11.

Which apps can I uninstall in Windows 11?

The new update allows you to uninstall apps such as Camera, Cortana, Photos, People, and the Remote Desktop client (MSTSC) in Windows 11.

What changes have been made for users in the European Economic Area (EEA)?

Users in the EEA can now uninstall Edge, Bing, and the majority of preinstalled apps, thanks to new regulations like the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

What is the purpose of these updates?

These updates aim to give Windows users more control and customization options allowing them to manage their preinstalled apps according to their preferences and needs.