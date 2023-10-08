LinkedIn Top Startups 2023: The Most Promising Young Companies in Italy

LinkedIn has released its fourth edition of the LinkedIn Top Startups, a list that ranks the top 10 most promising young companies in Italy. Despite the challenging economic situation, these companies have managed to grow and attract clients and investments. In compiling the ranking, LinkedIn analysts considered four key aspects:

1. Workforce growth

2. Interest from job seekers

3. User interactions with the companies and their employees

4. Ability to attract talent from the previous LinkedIn Top Companies ranking.

For the 2023 edition, the eligibility criteria have been expanded to include more companies in their early stages of growth. The employee count now includes those from acquired companies in Italy, and the “headquarters” refers to the main office in Italy.

Here is the list of the top 10 Italian startups according to LinkedIn:

10. Fiscozen: A tech company providing an online platform for freelancers to manage their VAT-related tasks, including billing, compliance, pension, tax declaration, and individual tax consultancy. Based in Milan, Fiscozen employs 160 people.

9. Up2You: A greentech startup that offers digital tools to companies for measuring, reducing, and offsetting emissions, as well as engaging employees in sustainability activities. Headquartered in Milan, Up2You has 40 employees.

8. Scalapay: Founded in 2019, Scalapay operates in the business management sector. Their “Buy now, pay later” service allows customers to split payments into 3 or 4 interest-free installments. Scalapay is present in over 7,000 physical stores and the e-stores of more than 5,000 brands. It has 200 employees in Milan.

7. Smartpricing: Founded in 2020 in Arco (TN), Smartpricing operates in the software development field. Their software enables hospitality businesses to dynamically establish the most profitable price in real-time and automatically publish it on different sales channels. Smartpricing employs 100 people.

6. Vedrai: Vedrai provides IT services and consultancy, offering artificial intelligence solutions to support businesses in their decision-making processes. With 110 employees in Italy, it has its main office in Milan since 2020.

5. Serenis: Established in 2021 and headquartered in Milan, Serenis offers online psychological counseling, including psychotherapy, coaching, and video counseling support. The company has 30 employees.

4. Starting Finance: Operating since 2018, Starting Finance has 30 employees and is based in Rome. It provides financial education and training, aiming to bring the younger generations closer to the world of economics and finance.

3. Banca Aidexa: Banca Aidexa, founded in 2020 and located in Milan, has 70 employees. The bank seeks to simplify access to credit for Italian SMEs and self-employed individuals.

2. Unobravo: Unobravo is an online psychological counseling service. Established in 2020, it has its main office in Casalnuovo di Napoli and employs 120 people. Through a questionnaire, Unobravo matches users with the most suitable therapists to provide online video counseling. Unobravo has also been recognized the Great Place to Work ranking as a southern excellence.

1. Chora Media: Taking the top spot is Chora Media, a company specializing in creating online audio and video content. Founded in Rome in 2020, Chora Media currently has 60 employees. They specialize in storytelling across various formats, starting with podcasts.

For those interested in more rankings, LinkedIn also offers a list of the best companies to work for in Italy (according to current employees) and a list of companies that prioritize inclusivity.

