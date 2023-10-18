Lycéen Threatens Teacher’s Life on Snapchat

A high school student who threatened his economics teacher’s life on the social media platform Snapchat has been released from custody after two nights in the gendarmerie’s holding cells. The threat, which included the message “you’re next” accompanied three emoticons depicting a knife and a handgun, came just 48 hours after the murder of a teacher in a high school in Arras.

Despite having no previous criminal record, the student faces a two-step judicial process. The first step is a guilt hearing scheduled for December 14, 2023, during which a judge for minors will determine whether the student is guilty of the offense of death threat. If found guilty, the student will then face a sentencing hearing, which will take place no later than six months after the guilt hearing.

However, the judge for minors has already ordered a temporary educational judicial measure, entrusted to the Personal and Judicial Protection. The student has also been prohibited from attending the school and making contact with the teacher who was the target of the threats.

Throughout the interviews, the student maintained that it was a joke, but admitted that it was stupid. Additionally, the student expressed support for the Palestinian cause and affirmed his dedication to the Muslim religion.

In addition to a maximum sentence of five years in prison, the student may face additional penalties, including the confiscation of his seized phone.

Source: Original article in French.