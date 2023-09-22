Scammers using regional languages to trick victims on WhatsApp

Scammers are constantly coming up with new tactics to deceive people on WhatsApp, but their attempts are not always successful. A Twitter user named @AmilGZ recently shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message he received from a scammer pretending to be a woman named Sofía. What makes this case interesting is that the scammer wrote the message in Galician, knowing the recipient’s location.

In the message, the supposed woman asks how the recipient is doing and claims to be from Germany but currently living in the United Kingdom. She then goes on to offer a “good proposal” from a reputable company, promising a daily return of 2% to 3% depending on the investment plan chosen the victim.

The potential victim’s response deserves applause: “Oh, what a joy that spam speaks Galician! It’s fantastic to see our language being used normally in scams!” This witty reply has gained attention on Twitter with over 1,200 likes in less than a day.

Scammers often resort to using regional languages in their messages to create a sense of familiarity and trust. By doing so, they hope to avoid raising suspicion and increase the chances of their scams being successful.

It is important for WhatsApp users to be cautious and skeptical of any unsolicited messages, especially if they are written in a regional language. One should never share personal or financial information with unknown individuals or invest money in suspicious schemes.

