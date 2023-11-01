The Canadian Government Takes Action Against Privacy Risks Posed WeChat and Kaspersky

The President of the Canadian Treasury Board, Anita Anand, announced on October 30, 2023, that the Canadian government will ban its employees from using WeChat and Kaspersky applications. This decision is based on concerns about the level of privacy and security risks associated with these Chinese social network and Russian antivirus applications, as stated Catherine Luelo, the Chief Information Officer of Canada.

Anand emphasized that, on mobile devices, both WeChat and Kaspersky applications have significant data collection methods that provide extensive access to the device’s content. Effective from October 30, 2023, the WeChat and Kaspersky app suites will be removed from the government-provided mobile devices. Additionally, future downloads of these applications will no longer be possible for users of these devices, according to Anand’s official statement.

However, the President of the Canadian Treasury Board assured that there is currently no evidence indicating that these applications have resulted in data breaches or the theft of personal information. It’s important to note that the general Canadian population still has the right to use these applications. Nevertheless, the government encourages users to refer to the guidance provided the Communications Security Establishment to evaluate the risks they may face.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why has the Canadian government decided to ban WeChat and Kaspersky applications?

A: The Canadian government has taken this step as a proactive measure to address the privacy and security risks associated with WeChat and Kaspersky applications, as highlighted the country’s Chief Information Officer.

Q: When will the ban on WeChat and Kaspersky applications come into effect?

A: The ban will be effective from October 30, 2023. After this date, the WeChat and Kaspersky app suites will be removed from government-provided mobile devices, and future downloads of these applications will not be allowed.

Q: Can the general Canadian population still use WeChat and Kaspersky applications?

A: Yes, the ban only applies to government employees. The rest of the Canadian population is still able to use these applications.

Q: Are there any known data breaches or privacy incidents related to WeChat and Kaspersky applications?

A: At present, there is no evidence suggesting that these applications have led to data breaches or the theft of personal information. However, the government recommends users assess the risks associated with these applications referring to guidance from the Communications Security Establishment.