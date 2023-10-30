New Article: Pinterest Beats Analyst Expectations with Strong Q3 Earnings

Pinterest (NYSE: ) has reported a third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28, surpassing analyst expectations $0.07. The company’s revenue for the quarter came in at $763 million, exceeding the consensus estimate of $743.94 million.

The positive earnings surprise has had a significant impact on Pinterest’s stock performance. The shares closed at $25.08, showing a decline of 7.66% over the past three months but a 1.95% increase over the past year.

Analysts have been revising their EPS estimates for Pinterest in the last 90 days, with 11 upward revisions and only one downward revision. This indicates growing optimism about the company’s future profitability.

Based on InvestingPro’s financial health score, Pinterest is categorized as having a “good performance.” This suggests that the company is in a stable financial position and well-equipped to weather challenges and capitalize on opportunities.

Overall, Pinterest’s strong Q3 earnings demonstrate the company’s ability to deliver robust financial results. With analysts projecting continued growth and a positive outlook for the future, Pinterest remains a noteworthy player in the digital advertising and social media landscape.