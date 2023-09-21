New Performing Arts Center Coming to Long Beach City College’s Liberal Arts Campus

Long Beach City College’s Liberal Arts Campus is set to receive a new, state-of-the-art performing arts facility. The existing buildings G and H will be replaced with a 67,000 square-foot Performing Arts Center, accommodating the college’s performing arts, music, dance, and broadcasting departments. The estimated cost of the project is $75 million.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on September 20th, where college leaders and students gathered to celebrate the milestone. The LBCC Viking Singers, among other future users of the facility, performed in commemoration of the event.

The new Performing Arts Center will be a two-story building featuring instructional classrooms, private music practice rooms and studios, a new campus radio station, a 236-seat auditorium, and an outdoor stage. The facility is expected to be equipped with state-of-the-art design and technology facilities, providing a significant advancement for performing arts education at LBCC.

Funding for the project comes from a variety of sources, including state funding, Measure E funding, and voter-approved Measure LB bonds. LBCC Superintendent-President Mike Muñoz expressed his excitement about the project, stating that it will serve as a remarkable advancement for both students and faculty in the field of performing arts education.

The new Performing Arts Center is projected to be open for classes the spring semester of 2026. This facility will not only nurture the growth and skill development of performing artists but also serve as a hub for artistic enrichment and entertainment for the broader community.

