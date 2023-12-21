Green Bay Packers Linebacker Campbell Receives Rest to Recover

Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell will be taking some time off from practice to recover and rejuvenate his body after expressing frustration about playing through injuries. Coach Matt LaFleur decided to give Campbell the week off after discussing his concerns.

Campbell, who has been battling various injuries throughout the season, recently posted on social media that he would no longer continue playing hurt. This led to a conversation with LaFleur, who understood his player’s frustrations.

Although Campbell was listed on the injury report with a neck injury, he had played in the previous game without being listed. However, his performance, along with the rest of the defense, struggled in the recent loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This increased the pressure on defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

LaFleur expressed his respect for Campbell and acknowledged the toll that the long NFL season takes on players’ bodies. He mentioned that frustration is not uncommon and that he is confident in the positive energy and competitiveness displayed the team during practice.

While Campbell did not clarify whom his post was directed towards, he stated that he would not discuss anything related to the internet and preferred to focus on upcoming games. Campbell, an All-Pro in the 2021 season, has been recognized as a leader on the defense and was nominated for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

The Packers, currently 6-8, are fighting for a spot in the playoffs, and LaFleur believes that the team remains focused despite the situation. With Campbell getting the necessary rest and recovery, the Packers hope to bounce back in their upcoming game against the Panthers.