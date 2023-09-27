2-Ingredient Pumpkin Spice Muffins: A Simple and Delicious Fall Recipe

Fall is here, and that means it’s time for all things pumpkin, apple, and autumn. But finding the time and energy for baking can be a challenge. Luckily, there is a solution: a 2-ingredient pumpkin spice muffin recipe that has been taking TikTok storm.

What makes these muffins so great? First, they are incredibly easy to make. All you need is a box of cake mix and some canned pumpkin puree. Not only is this recipe budget-friendly, but it’s also perfect for bake sales and other events where you need to make a large quantity of treats without breaking the bank.

To make the muffins, simply mix a box of spice cake mix with a can of pumpkin puree. The batter will be thick, not runny. Spoon the batter into a lined muffin tin and bake for the recommended time. The result is a batch of thick, moist, and flavorful pumpkin spice muffins.

While the basic recipe is delicious on its own, there are endless possibilities for customization. Add chocolate chips or toasted walnuts for extra flavor and texture. Top with cream cheese frosting for a decadent treat. Experiment with additional spices and vanilla to create your own unique twist on this simple recipe.

Fall baking can be messy, but this two-ingredient recipe saves you time and effort while still delivering the warm and comforting flavors of pumpkin spice. So why not give it a try and enjoy a batch of homemade muffins without all the fuss?

