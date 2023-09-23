Serie A Returns: Monza vs. Lazio

This weekend, Serie A action returns with an exciting matchup between Monza and Lazio. The game can be watched on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network. Both teams have had mixed results so far this season, with Monza holding a record of 1-1-2 and Lazio at 1-0-3.

Monza and Lazio will be vying for crucial points in this fixture. Monza, a club based in Monza, Italy, is relatively new to Serie A. It was only in 2020 that Monza earned promotion to the top flight of Italian football. Led coach Cristian Brocchi, Monza will be eager to make an impact and establish themselves in the league.

On the other hand, Lazio is a more established club in Serie A. Based in Rome, Lazio has a rich history and has consistently been a competitive side in Italian football. Coached Maurizio Sarri, Lazio will be aiming to bounce back from their recent run of disappointing results and climb up the league table.

Both teams boast talented squads with players who are capable of influencing the outcome of the game. Monza will look to their top scorer, Kevin-Prince Boateng, to provide the attacking threat, while Lazio will rely on the likes of Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto to create scoring opportunities.

This match promises to be an intriguing battle between two teams with different objectives. Monza will be eager to prove themselves in their debut season in Serie A, while Lazio will be determined to turn their fortunes around. Make sure to tune in to Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network to catch all the action.

