LinkedIn Announces Second Round of Job Cuts Amid Slowing Hiring Demand

Microsoft-owned social media network LinkedIn has revealed that it will be laying off 668 employees from its engineering, talent, and finance teams. This is the second round of job cuts for the company this year as it faces a decline in demand for its hiring services.

The latest layoffs account for more than 3% of LinkedIn’s workforce, which currently stands at 20,000 employees. This announcement adds to the significant number of job losses seen in the technology sector this year, as companies grapple with an uncertain economic outlook.

According to employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, the technology sector has already seen a staggering 141,516 employees laid off in the first half of this year. This is in stark contrast to the approximately 6,000 job losses recorded in the same period last year.

LinkedIn generates revenue through advertising sales and charging subscriptions to recruiting and sales professionals who utilize the platform to find suitable job candidates. However, with the slowdown in hiring demand, the company has been forced to make these job cuts in order to streamline its operations.

Earlier this year, in May, LinkedIn had already implemented a round of cuts, eliminating 716 jobs across its sales, operations, and support teams. The goal of these earlier cuts was to simplify operations and remove unnecessary layers within the organization, enabling faster decision-making processes.

The layoffs at LinkedIn serve as a reflection of the challenges faced many companies in the technology sector. As the economic landscape remains uncertain, organizations are forced to make difficult decisions in order to adapt and remain competitive.

