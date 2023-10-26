B.C. Nurse’s Legal Team Argues Controversial Psychologist’s Expert Evidence Necessary to Counter Allegations

In a recent hearing, the legal team representing Amy Hamm, a nurse from British Columbia facing potential discipline over her public statements about transgender people, argued that psychologist James Cantor should be allowed to provide expert evidence in her defense. Hamm’s lawyer, Karen Bastow, asserted that Cantor’s testimony is crucial in dispelling the myth that Hamm’s opinions will lead to harm or deter transgender individuals from seeking medical care.

Hamm’s statements, which the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives has deemed discriminatory and derogatory, have sparked a contentious debate. She frequently refers to transgender women as “men” and suggests that they pose a danger to cisgender women and children. However, Bastow maintains that Hamm’s intent is to protect historically marginalized groups and prevent harm to children through gender-affirming care.

The college has contested Cantor’s qualification as an expert witness, arguing that he lacks the necessary expertise. While Cantor’s previous research has mainly focused on pedophilia and atypical sexualities, he has recently testified in multiple U.S. court cases supporting laws that restrict medical care, bathroom use, and sports participation for transgender individuals.

During cross-examination, Cantor acknowledged that he has doubled his income this year appearing as an expert witness in the U.S., necessitating a sabbatical from clinical practice due to his busy court schedule. He noted that his appearances in Hamm’s case are resulting in a financial loss.

Cantor has questioned the safety and effectiveness of gender-affirming care in his U.S. testimonies and has suggested that some adolescents who identify as transgender may actually be dealing with other insecurities or simply seeking to fit in. Nonetheless, he has never treated anyone under the age of 16 for gender dysphoria.

The ruling on Cantor’s qualification as a witness is yet to be determined the disciplinary panel. The hearing will resume on October 31st.

