New Lawsuit Filed Regarding Alleged Sexual Assault Dani Alves

A new legal complaint has been filed the lawyer representing the alleged victim of Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves. This comes after a video circulating on social media appeared to reveal the identity of the woman. The lawyer, Ester García, has submitted the complaint to the Catalan police in Barcelona, according to reports.

Spanish prosecutors’ office in Barcelona confirmed that they are analyzing the video to determine if there are grounds to open a formal investigation. As per Spanish law, it is prohibited to publish material that divulges someone’s identity without their consent. Therefore, the prosecutors’ office has also asked the court in Barcelona to ensure the privacy of the upcoming trial, scheduled to begin on February 5.

Alves, the former right back for Barcelona, has been accused of sexually assaulting the woman in a nightclub in December 2022. He has been in pre-trial jail since January 2023, as his requests for bail have been denied due to concerns that he may try to flee. Alves maintains his innocence, originally stating that he had no sexual contact with the woman, but later admitting to consensual sex.

With a potential conviction, state prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence, while the victim’s lawyers are pushing for a sentence of 12 years.

Alves, a 40-year-old soccer star, has enjoyed a successful career, winning 42 titles in total, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He last played in the World Cup in 2022 in Qatar.

This case continues to develop, and all eyes will be on the trial as it unfolds in the coming months.