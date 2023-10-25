New Lawsuit Alleges Social Media Platforms Target Children and Harm Mental Health

A coalition of more than three dozen states has filed a federal lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, claiming that the popular social media platforms are specifically designed to target children and foster dependency. The lawsuit alleges that addictive features such as infinite scrolling, excessive alerts, and algorithmic design are intentionally used to attract and engage youth, ultimately leading to their ensnarement.

This significant legal action highlights the growing concern among state attorneys general that social media apps, including those operated Meta, are negatively impacting the mental health of young people. The attorneys general argue that these platforms contribute to increased rates of depression, self-harm, and even suicide.

Psychology professor Randi Smith, Ph.D., emphasizes the validity of the federal lawsuit, underscoring years of research that substantiates the potential harms associated with social media use among children and adolescents. Dr. Smith refers to the warnings issued U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy earlier this year, in which he cautioned about the risks posed social media.

While Meta has expressed its commitment to providing a safe online experience for teenagers and has introduced more than 30 tools to that effect, the attorneys general assert that harmful practices persist. During a panel discussion with students at Metropolitan State University of Denver, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser highlighted the negative impact of algorithms, stating that the mental health of children, particularly girls, is currently worse than ever due to the content that social media algorithms lead them to.

The lawsuit, which draws comparisons to previous legal battles against Big Tobacco, focuses on the pervasiveness and intrusiveness of social media. According to the U.S. Surgeon General’s advisory, up to 95% of young people aged 13-17 use social media, with a significant portion acknowledging that they use it almost constantly.

The lawsuit accuses Meta of violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act collecting data from individuals under the age of 13 without parental consent. However, Sam Jay, Ph.D., an executive director of Online Learning at Metropolitan State University of Denver, points out that another law, Section 230 of the 1996 Communication Decency Act, incentivizes companies to prioritize profits providing online service providers with immunity for third-party content.

In light of these legal actions, experts stress the importance of preparing younger users to navigate the online environment ethically. Parents, guardians, K-12 institutions, and post-secondary institutions all play significant roles in guiding young users to communicate, engage, and exist responsibly in the digital world.