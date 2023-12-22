Timeshare Lawsuit Filed Against Popular Poconos-area Resort

A recent lawsuit has been filed against Split Rock Investments, LLC, and SCH USA, LLC, operating as “Bel Air Owner’s Circle,” accusing them of engaging in deceptive business practices at the popular Split Rock Resort in Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania. The lawsuit, announced Attorney General Michelle Henry, alleges that the timeshare company made it difficult for owners to make reservations and provided accommodations that differed from what was promised.

Bel Air Owner’s Circle is accused of falsely labeling downgraded accommodations as upgrades. The lawsuit also claims that the company charged excessive fees and used unlawful tactics to collect payments. The Attorney General’s office is seeking an injunction to prevent further harm and is requesting the court to order the defendants to pay restitution to affected consumers as well as civil penalties.

According to Attorney General Henry, many consumers who believed they were purchasing leisure and comfort at a well-known vacation spot faced challenges with booking, received subpar accommodations, and were even threatened over fees. The lawsuit aims to bring justice to the victims and send a message that mistreatment of consumers will not be tolerated.

The lawsuit also alleges that the resort imposed excessive maintenance fee increases exceeding the 7.5% annual cap, charged a usage fee for recreational facilities even when not utilized or desired consumers, and applied a Mexican VAT tax of 16% despite neither the resort nor the consumers being located in Mexico.

Furthermore, the defendants are accused of refusing to terminate timeshares for deceased members, continuing to bill maintenance fees and assess late fees on those timeshares. The lawsuit contends that the resort violated the Pennsylvania Fair Credit Extension Uniformity Act using oppressive and abusive tactics to coerce owners into paying fees. One instance highlighted in the lawsuit involved the defendants threatening to send a consumer’s account to collections, potentially jeopardizing job opportunities and financial prospects.

The lawsuit emphasizes the importance of consumer protection and seeks to hold the defendants accountable for their alleged wrongdoing. The Attorney General’s office remains dedicated to taking legal action when necessary to ensure justice for mistreated consumers.