The Impact of Social Media on Youth Mental Health: Holding Meta Accountable

The attorneys general of 33 US states have filed a lawsuit against Meta, alleging that the company purposely designed addictive features on its Facebook and Instagram platforms, causing harm to children and teens. Reports suggest that Meta received over 402,000 reports of underage users on Instagram in 2021, but only acted on approximately 164,000 of them. The lawsuit further claims that Meta actively avoided addressing complaints about underage users and engaged in deceptive practices, promoting features as non-manipulative while knowing about their negative impact.

The lawsuit states that Meta’s business model focuses on maximizing young users’ screen time, leading to the development of psychologically manipulative features. The company allegedly concealed and downplayed research demonstrating the harmful effects of social media use on youth mental health, including its own internal studies. Additionally, allegations of violations of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) have been raised, claiming that Meta targeted children under 13 without obtaining parental consent for data collection and monetization.

Meta recently introduced parental supervision tools on its platforms, allowing parents to monitor their teens’ usage without accessing their messages. However, critics argue that these tools fall short and do not adequately address the underlying problems related to addictive features and mental health impacts.

The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction against Meta’s practices, along with fines, civil penalties, and legal costs to hold the company accountable. While the case has yet to go to trial, the evidence presented the states suggests a comprehensive and concerning pattern of behavior Meta.

