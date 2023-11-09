New Lawsuit Alleges Meta Ignored Mental Health Concerns on Instagram

A recent lawsuit filed against Meta the state of Massachusetts claims that concerns raised mental health experts regarding certain features on Instagram were allegedly dismissed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The lawsuit, filed in Suffolk Superior Court, specifically focuses on the request made to remove plastic surgery filters on Instagram and Facebook due to the potential negative impact on users’ mental health, particularly young women.

An internal email cited in the complaint reveals that Instagram’s then-head of policy urged Zuckerberg to disable the filters, expressing concerns about their potential to encourage body dysmorphia among young girls. Despite these warnings, Zuckerberg reportedly decided to allow “plastic surgery simulation camera filters” on the social media platforms, claiming that there was a demand for them and stating falsely that no data suggested their harmful effects.

Moreover, the lawsuit alleges that Meta disregarded its own internal research that highlighted the harm and addictive nature of its platforms, indicating a lack of investment to improve young users’ well-being. This claim aligns with previous lawsuits filed against Meta, in which it has been accused of purposely designing and deploying features on Instagram and Facebook that addict children and teens.

Responding to the lawsuit, a Meta spokesperson stated that the company has developed over 30 tools and resources to ensure the safety of teens and their parents on its platforms. However, the spokesperson criticized the complaint for selectively using quotes from documents and failing to provide the full context of Meta’s operations and decision-making processes.

The lawsuit filed Massachusetts adds to a growing number of states demanding accountability from Meta for the alleged harm its platforms cause to young people’s mental health. If successful, the suit could result in civil penalties for Meta, potentially amounting to $5,000 per violation, as well as restitution for affected users.

A: Plastic surgery filters refer to filters available on social media platforms that alter a user’s appearance to emulate the effects of cosmetic procedures, such as face reshaping or smoothing.

Q: How many teenagers in Massachusetts use Instagram daily?

A: According to the lawsuit, approximately 350,000 teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 in Massachusetts use Instagram daily.