Google, Meta, and H&R Block Face Class-Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Spyware Use to Collect Taxpayers’ Financial Information

Google, Meta, and H&R Block are facing a proposed class-action lawsuit that accuses them of illegally coordinating to use spyware in order to collect and share sensitive financial information of taxpayers. This lawsuit follows a similar one brought against Google and H&R Block in July, after a congressional investigation into the use of “tracking pixels” for data collection.

The lawsuit alleges that these companies conspired to collect and exploit data from H&R Block customers without their consent. Tracking pixels, which operate discreetly in the background of websites, track visitor activity in real time. Companies like H&R Block, which handle sensitive financial information, are required law to refrain from sharing this data with third parties without obtaining customer consent.

The suit claims that H&R Block tried topass federal laws misleading consumers through vague language in their consent and programming agreements with Meta and Google. The plaintiffs argue that Meta and Google, in collaboration with H&R Block, misled consumers about the types of information that H&R Block could access.

The data allegedly collected in this operation includes taxpayers’ names, Social Security numbers, addresses, adjusted gross incomes, and other sensitive information. The lawsuit asserts that these companies also violated federal privacy and wiretapping laws, as well as the Internal Revenue Code.

The plaintiffs seek an injunction to prevent these companies from collecting sensitive information using pixels, along with punitive damages and disgorgement of the defendants’ gains. While Google has stated that it has strict policies and features to prohibit the collection of identifying information, H&R Block and Meta have not yet responded to the requests for comment.

