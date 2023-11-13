Controversial Social Media Post Leads to Removal of LTA Council Member

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has taken immediate action removing a council member after a controversial social media post. Wasim Haq, who joined the LTA Council earlier this year to promote diversity and inclusion, made a statement on social media that implied admiration for Adolf Hitler’s view of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The tweet has since been deleted, but its impact was substantial.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the LTA Board issued a statement condemning Haq’s tweet and made it clear that his views did not align with the organization’s values. Consequently, Haq has been removed from his role as an independent council member with immediate effect. This decision reflects the LTA’s commitment to upholding its standards and promoting a positive and inclusive environment within the sport.

While Haq later expressed regret for his post and emphasized that he did not intend to target any community, the damage had already been done. The Football Association (FA), where Haq also serves on the Council, has initiated its own investigation into the matter. The FA emphasized that Haq’s tweet was unacceptable and highly offensive.

The incident has attracted attention to the FA’s broader efforts to address diversity and inclusion. Yunus Lunat, the former chair of the FA Race Equality Advisory Board, commented on the situation, stating that it was an unwise decision that brought unnecessary attention to the organization at a time when its commitment to diversity and inclusion is under scrutiny. Lunat emphasized the importance of leaders being careful with their words and actions, especially in tense times.

Lord Wolfson KC, chair of the FA’s Football Regulatory Authority, highlighted the severity of the issue. He stated that Haq’s tweet likely goes against the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance code, which the FA has adopted. Lord Wolfson called for a formal and urgent investigation into the matter, stating that taking down the tweet and offering an apology is not sufficient.

The LTA and the FA are dedicated to combating discrimination in all its forms and will continue their efforts to create an inclusive and respectful environment within their respective sports.

