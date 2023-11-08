New Analysis: The Impact of TikTok’s Algorithmic Feed on Political Discourse

TikTok, the popular short-form video app, is facing renewed criticism from Republican lawmakers in the United States. Concerns have been raised that the app’s algorithmic feed is amplifying pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel content, leading to calls for its ban. The accusations come at a precarious time for TikTok, as its status in the United States has been unresolved since 2020, with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle expressing concerns about its ties to China’s communist government.

While Senator Hawley of Missouri has called for a ban on TikTok due to its “ubiquity” of anti-Israel content, Representative Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin has accused the app of “brainwashing” American youth to sympathize with Hamas. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida has also alleged that Beijing officials are using TikTok to spread propaganda to Americans. These lawmakers argue that TikTok’s algorithm, controlled its Chinese parent company ByteDance, is being used a regime that harbors anti-American sentiments.

However, TikTok has refuted these claims and stated that the content on its platform is generated its community, with recommendations based on content-neutral signals from users. The company also says it has removed a significant number of videos in the conflict region that violated its policies around violence, hate speech, misinformation, and terrorism.

Critics of TikTok, such as Jacob Helberg and Anthony Goldbloom, have challenged the company’s statement. Goldbloom, in particular, has analyzed data from TikTok’s ad platform and found that hashtags related to pro-Palestinian content have generated significantly more views than those related to Israel. This data has raised questions about the prevalence and promotion of certain content on the platform.

The ongoing scrutiny of TikTok highlights the broader debate around the role of social media platforms in political discourse. Lawmakers are concerned about the potential influence of a foreign-owned platform on domestic politics, especially during sensitive international conflicts. The allegations around TikTok’s algorithmic feed have galvanized politicians, with many recognizing the need to address the issue.

As the Biden administration continues its investigation into TikTok’s national security concerns, lawmakers must balance the need for regulation with concerns about potential limitations on free speech. Finding the right approach will be crucial to ensure the integrity of political discourse in the digital age.

