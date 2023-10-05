Lawmakers Urge Social Media Platforms to Address AI-Generated Political Ads

Lawmakers in the United States are calling on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) to explain why they are not implementing new measures to combat AI-generated political ads. In a letter to Mark Zuckerberg and Linda Yaccarino, the CEOs of Facebook and X, respectively, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Yvette Clarke highlighted their concerns about the potential spread of misinformation and disinformation during the upcoming 2024 elections.

The lawmakers are seeking transparency from these platforms and are urging them to establish guidelines to ensure free and fair elections. Sen. Klobuchar stated that it is technologically possible for these platforms to address the issue of AI-generated political ads, and voters deserve to know what measures are being taken to combat this problem.

The pressure on social media companies to regulate AI-generated political ads comes as lawmakers introduce legislation to require disclaimers when such ads contain manipulated images or videos. Sen. Klobuchar, who chairs the Senate Rules and Administration Committee, emphasized the importance of such regulations while expressing hope that the platforms would take voluntary action in the meantime.

Google has already announced that it will institute new labels on AI-generated political ads beginning in mid-November. This policy will require a clear disclaimer on any YouTube videos or other Google products that feature altered images or events related to elections. Facebook and its parent company Meta currently have a policy in place to restrict the use of manipulated audio and imagery for misinformation, but they do not have specific rules regarding AI-generated political ads.

Lawmakers are seeking bipartisan support for legislation that would ban “materially deceptive” deepfakes involving federal candidates, with exceptions for parody and satire. The aim is to prevent the spread of misinformation and misleading content during elections.

The Federal Election Commission is also considering potential regulation of AI-generated political ads. A petition has been opened for public comment, requesting that rules be developed to address misleading images, videos, and audio clips.

In order to protect the integrity of elections and combat the spread of misinformation, it is crucial for social media platforms to take action against AI-generated political ads. Transparency and guidelines are necessary to ensure that voters have accurate information and can make informed decisions during election seasons.

