Changes Expected for Ohio’s Recreational Marijuana Law

Ohio’s recreational marijuana law, set to take effect on Thursday, may undergo some significant changes. Last month, voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana for individuals aged 21 and above, allowing them to grow up to twelve plants in their homes. However, the Ohio Senate General Government Committee has recently introduced Substitute House Bill 86, which aims to make several amendments to the law.

The proposed changes have sparked a debate among lawmakers. Senator Rob McColley has emphasized that some alterations are necessary to address certain issues. One of the key modifications includes the complete repeal of the home-grow provision, as concerns have been raised regarding the potential for illegal transfer and sale of cannabis.

The substitute proposal also suggests an increase in the tax rate for buyers, raising the percentage from 10% to 15%. Senator McColley estimates that this increase will generate around $262 million once the program is fully operational. Additionally, the bill outlines new allocations for tax revenue distribution. The proposed percentages include 30% for law enforcement training, 15% for the Marijuana Substance Abuse Treatment and Prevention Fund, 10% for the Safe Driver Training Fund, and 45% for the General Revenue Fund, giving state lawmakers the authority to decide how to allocate this money.

Furthermore, the bill introduces restrictions on smoking, vaping, and combustion, limiting these activities to private residences. Public smoking and smoking inside vehicles would be prohibited, while landlords would have the option to ban smoking on their properties. Employers will also have the right to enforce drug testing policies and drug-free workplace policies, with termination due to marijuana use considered a just cause for dismissal.

The proposal sets THC content limits, with a maximum of 25% for plant material and 50% for extracts. The possession limits would be reduced to one ounce for plant material, five grams for extracts, and 500 milligrams of THC in any form, such as edibles.

These changes have spurred criticism from some legislators who believe that the proposal deviates significantly from what voters initially supported. Despite the potential revisions, Senator McColley assures that individuals will still have access to cannabis products with relatively fewer restrictions.

The Senate aims to pass the revisions to the law before it takes effect adding an emergency clause to the bill. This would require a two-thirds vote in both the Senate and House. Testimony from proponents, opponents, and interested parties will take place on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., allowing all sides to voice their opinions on the proposed changes.