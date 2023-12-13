Ohio Senate Introduces Bill to Amend Recreational Marijuana Law

Changes are on the horizon for Ohio’s recreational marijuana law, set to take effect this week. The Senate General Government Committee has introduced Substitute House Bill 86, aiming to modify certain provisions of the law that was approved 57% of voters last month.

One of the significant changes proposed the Senate is the complete repeal of the home-grow provision. According to Sen. Rob McColley, the motive behind this amendment is to prevent the transfer and illegal sale of cannabis. However, not everyone is satisfied with this proposal. Sen. Bill DeMora asserts that while he agrees with regulating the number of plants an individual can grow, he believes the originally approved limit of twelve plants per household is excessive.

Additionally, the proposed bill suggests increasing the tax on marijuana purchases from 10% to 15%. Sen. McColley anticipates that this higher tax rate would generate approximately $262 million in revenue once the program is fully operational. However, the distribution of this tax revenue would deviate from what Ohioans voted for, eliminating funding for the social equity program that aimed to reinvest tax revenue into the industry.

Further amendments outlined in the bill include restrictions on public smoking, banning smoking in vehicles, and granting landlords the authority to prohibit smoking within their properties. Employers would also have the right to establish drug testing policies, drug-free workplace policies, and zero-tolerance policies, allowing for the termination of employees who use marijuana.

Other changes proposed the bill include THC content limits for plant material and extracts, as well as possession limits for various cannabis products. The bill also addresses advertising restrictions to protect children from exposure to marijuana-related content.

The Senate aims to pass the revised legislation before the law goes into effect on Thursday adding an emergency clause to the bill, necessitating a two-thirds majority vote in both the Senate and House. Proponent, opponent, and interested party testimony for the proposal is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.