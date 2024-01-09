CES 2024: Tech Innovators Showcase Revolutionary New Technologies

The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is currently underway in Las Vegas, bringing together tech innovators, industry leaders, and enthusiasts from around the world. Dubbed CES 2024, the event is organized the Consumer Technology Association and showcases the latest advancements in various fields such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality.

One of the highlights of CES 2024 is Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger’s keynote address, where he will discuss the critical role of AI in the global economy of the future. Gelsinger emphasizes the transformative power of AI, stating that it is fueling a fundamental shift in driving interconnectivity between technology and humanity. He also highlights the importance of semiconductors in enabling and maintaining our modern economies and lifestyles.

In addition to Gelsinger’s keynote, CES 2024 boasts an impressive lineup of celebrities and industry influencers. Actor Robert Downey Jr., former NBA star Blake Griffin, investor Mark Cuban, and comedian Howie Mandel are among the prominent names scheduled to attend. Musical artists T-Pain, Ludacris, Will.i.am, and the Wu-Tang Clan will also be present, adding star power to the event.

CES 2024 will not only feature exciting product showcases but also address pressing challenges faced the world. The conference will explore advancements in key areas like AI, sustainability, transportation, and digital health. Tech enthusiasts and industry professionals can expect to gain valuable insights from thought leaders and immerse themselves in cutting-edge technologies presented major global brands.

The convention has also attracted the attention of Washington lawmakers and administration officials who will participate in panel discussions and Q&A sessions. This includes U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen, Ben Ray Lujan, and Cynthia Lummis, as well as representatives from agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration, Federal Communication Commission, and Federal Trade Commission.

With participants from over 150 countries, CES 2024 shines a spotlight on international policy and collaboration. As the world’s most influential tech convention, CES continues to be a platform for tech innovators to showcase revolutionary new technologies that will shape the future.