Ohio State Senator Plans to Ban Streaming-Only Broadcasts of College Sports Events

Ohio State University football fans were left disappointed and frustrated this past weekend when the Buckeyes’ game against Purdue was exclusively streamed on the Peacock streaming service. In response to this, Democratic State Senator Bill DeMora, who represents the district that includes Ohio State’s main campus, has announced plans to sponsor a bill that would ban Ohio’s public colleges and universities from airing sports events solely on streaming platforms.

DeMora’s proposed bill stems from concerns over the impact on fans, as well as local businesses such as bars and restaurants. Many establishments rely on the ability to show Ohio State games on Saturdays during the fall season to attract customers. However, with the game only being available through a streaming service, fans were required to subscribe to Peacock for $5.99 or visit bars that paid $3,600 to stream the game. This led to disappointment and a sense of being ‘blackmailed’ among fans who were unable to watch the game without additional costs.

DeMora believes that the decision to exclusively stream the game is driven greed, as colleges and universities sign lucrative TV contracts while neglecting the experience of the everyday fans. He asserts that Ohio State, with its influence and bargaining power, should demand that streaming services not be included in its Big 10 broadcast contract, which is valued at $10 billion over the next seven years.

The senator’s proposed legislation aims to ensure that college sports events remain accessible to all fans, without the need for additional subscription fees or reliance on streaming platforms. However, it remains to be seen whether the bill can gain enough support to become law.

In conclusion, Senator Bill DeMora plans to introduce legislation in an attempt to prevent Ohio’s public colleges and universities from broadcasting sports events exclusively on streaming services. He argues that fans and local businesses should not be forced to bear the burden of additional costs to watch college sports. DeMora suggests that Ohio State University should use its influence to negotiate broadcast contracts that prioritize accessibility for all fans.

Definitions:

– Streaming service: A platform that allows users to watch videos or listen to audio content in real-time over the internet, without downloading the media files.

– Big Ten Network: A sports network dedicated to coverage of athletic events from the Big Ten Conference, a major collegiate athletic conference in the United States.

