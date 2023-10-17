Lawmaker Proposes Ban on Exclusively Streaming Sports at Ohio’s Public Universities

Ohio State University fans were left frustrated and upset when a recent Buckeyes football game was exclusively aired on a streaming service. In response, Democratic state senator Bill DeMora, who represents the district where Ohio State’s main campus is located, has announced his plans to sponsor a bill that would ban public colleges and universities in Ohio from airing sports events solely on streaming platforms.

The Ohio State-Purdue football game, which took place on October 14, 2023, was streamed exclusively on Peacock, leading to widespread disappointment among Buckeye fans. Typically, Ohio State games are available on local broadcast networks, ESPN, or the Big Ten Network. Senator DeMora believes that the decision to stream the game exclusively on Peacock stems from greed on the part of the networks.

DeMora expressed concerns not only from fans who were unable to watch the game but also about the impact on local businesses such as bars and restaurants. Many establishments rely on the ability to show Ohio State games to attract customers, particularly on Saturdays during the fall season. Some bars reported that it cost them $3,600 to stream the game, and fans had to pay $5.99 for a household subscription to watch.

The senator argues that it is disappointing for constituents, Ohio State fans, and the people of Franklin County and the state of Ohio to be coerced into signing up for a streaming service just to watch a game. He suggests that Ohio State, with its significant influence, should have the power to negotiate terms in its Big Ten broadcast contract, valued at $10 billion over the next seven years, that include restrictions on streaming services.

While Ohio State may not have control over its contract like Notre Dame does, Senator DeMora believes that the university could leverage its clout to demand changes and prioritize the accessibility of games for all fans, regardless of their access to streaming services.

Sources:

– Karen Kasler | Statehouse News Bureau