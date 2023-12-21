Utah’s Social Media Law Faces Legal Challenge from Tech Industry Giants

An industry group representing major social media platforms, including TikTok, Meta (formerly Facebook), X (formerly Twitter), and Snap, has filed a federal lawsuit to challenge a groundbreaking Utah law that places restrictions on children’s social media use. The law, which is set to take effect in March next year, requires parental consent for children to access social media after 10.30pm.

Similar legislation is being considered in several other US states, such as New York, which aims to implement stricter parental controls on social media apps with algorithmic feeds.

The NetChoice trade group, filing the lawsuit, argues that while Utah’s regulations have good intentions, they are unconstitutional and infringe upon access to public content, compromise data security, and undermine parental rights. The trade association believes that individuals should be able to embrace digital tools without excessive government control.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox had anticipated legal challenges and remains unfazed, expressing confidence in the state’s ability to defend the case. This federal lawsuit is significant as its outcome could establish a precedent impacting similar legislation in other states.

The tech industry’s opposition to such regulations is not surprising, as social media companies have consistently voiced their concerns about restrictions on children’s access and the implementation of parental controls. However, policymakers argue that these laws are necessary to protect children from the potential risks associated with unrestricted social media usage.

As the legal battle unfolds, it will be interesting to see how the court’s decision will set the stage for future disputes concerning children’s social media use and parental control restrictions across the nation.