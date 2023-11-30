New Law Proposed to Regulate Social Media Content in J&K

The Director General of Police (DGP) in J&K, R R Swain, has announced plans to introduce a new law aimed at combating the posting of content on social media that promotes communal frenzy, disharmony, and violence. In a press conference, Swain stated that the investigation into a recent incident involving offensive content a student will be brought to a logical conclusion, and action will be taken against those found guilty. He also emphasized that attempts to exploit this incident for malicious purposes will not be tolerated.

Swain highlighted the importance of respect for religious sentiments and the duty of the J&K Police to prevent any disrespect or harm. However, he also emphasized the need to prevent mischievous elements from exploiting religious sentiments and provoking violence. Swain urged the public to remain vigilant and trust in the J&K Police to handle such situations and protect the dignity of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

As part of their efforts to maintain communal harmony, the J&K Police will be introducing a new law under Section 144 of CrPC. This law will criminalize the posting, forwarding, or sharing of content that endangers communal sensitivity or threatens individuals. Those who receive objectionable posts against their will are encouraged to report to the nearest police station. However, if individuals knowingly forward or post communally sensitive content, action will be taken against them.

Swain emphasized that the new law aims to prevent activities that disrupt daily life, such as protests, disruptions in education, and the overall disarray caused such incidents. Punishment for those found guilty will be decided within the framework of the law, ensuring the protection and security of all citizens.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of the new law?

A: The new law aims to regulate social media content that promotes communal frenzy, disharmony, and violence in J&K.

Q: Will action be taken against those who share objectionable posts?

A: Yes, sharing or forwarding objectionable content will also be considered a criminal offense under the new law.

Q: What will be the punishment for those found guilty?

A: The punishment will be decided within the framework of the law, ensuring fairness and protection for all citizens.

Q: What is the motivation behind introducing the new law?

A: The law aims to maintain communal harmony, prevent disruptions to daily life, and discourage activities that exploit religious sentiments.