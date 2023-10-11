Remembering LaVonne Ann Garin: A Life Well-Lived

LaVonne Ann Garin, a long-time resident of Superior, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2023, at the age of 88, surrounded her loving family. Born on December 8, 1934, in Chetek, Wisconsin, LaVonne was the daughter of Emily and Charles Wasko. She graduated from St. Croix High School in 1952 and married Larry Garin on May 11 of the same year.

LaVonne and Larry embarked on their lifelong journey together with only twenty dollars and a suitcase in hand. They settled in Superior, Wisconsin, where they raised their five children, instilling in them the values of perseverance and the importance of family.

A remarkable and independent individual, LaVonne enjoyed a successful career as a self-employed monument salesperson for over 35 years. Her work can still be seen in cemeteries throughout Douglas County and neighboring communities. Even after retiring at the age of 85, LaVonne maintained her strong work ethic and continued her passion for extensive genealogy research, bringing families together.

LaVonne’s love for adventure led her and Larry on many travels and boating excursions on Lake Superior. She had a sharp mind and enjoyed challenging herself with crossword puzzles, often finishing entire books in just a matter of days. Additionally, LaVonne was an excellent cook, and her family and friends relished her meals, although she would humbly downplay her culinary skills.

However, above all else, LaVonne cherished her family and took great pride in them. Her home was adorned with photographs and precious creations from her great-grandchildren, a testament to the love and joy they brought her.

LaVonne is survived her children, Kathy Garin, Terry Garin, Kim Barker, Kelly Giles, and her son-in-law Michael Giles. She is also survived her grandchildren Rachel Young, Shane Giles, Jena Barker, and Jamie Barker, as well as her great-grandchildren Benjamin Young, Stella Young, Audra Barker, and Rory Giles. LaVonne was preceded in death her parents, her husband Larry Garin, and her son Larry Garin Jr.

A private family burial will take place to honor LaVonne’s life. However, a Celebration of Life will be held on May 11, 2024, at the St. Croix Inn in Solon Springs from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. All who knew LaVonne are welcome to join in commemorating her remarkable life.

Throughout her life, LaVonne embodied the belief that to live is to leave a lasting legacy. As Maya Angelou once said, “If you’re going to live, leave a legacy, make a mark on the world that can’t be erased.” LaVonne has certainly left her mark on the hearts of her family and friends, and her memory will forever be cherished.

Sources: Obituary of LaVonne Ann Garin