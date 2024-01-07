LAVO New York Nightclub to Close Its Doors Temporarily

According to a notice posted on LAVO New York’s Instagram page, the popular Midtown Manhattan nightclub is set to close its E. 58th Street location after being in operation for 13 years. The closure is due to the redevelopment of the building, prompting a temporary farewell. The club’s last night of operation will be on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Despite the closure, the LAVO brand, which is managed Tao Group Hospitality, is not completely abandoning New York. The group has stated that they will continue to offer delivery and catering services until they find a new home in the city. This suggests that LAVO may be looking to relocate and resume operations in the future.

LAVO New York has gained fame for being a celebrity hotspot, with A-list names like Jessica Simpson, Nick Cannon, Leonardo DiCaprio, and John Legend being among the many who have frequented the nightclub. The Tao Group, which operates nearly 100 other venues in 20 cities worldwide, including 34 in New York, is known for its successful expansion and management of various nightlife establishments.

Co-founder Noah Tepperberg expressed his hopes of reopening LAVO, stating that the venue holds a special place in their story. He is considering both Midtown and downtown locations for the potential new home of LAVO. Tepperberg also mentioned that when the club reopens, it will operate primarily as a restaurant rather than a bi-level nightclub-eatery as it has been for more than 10 years.

As LAVO bids temporary farewell to its Midtown Manhattan location, partygoers and fans of the nightclub will have to wait eagerly for news of its future return in a new and exciting setting in New York City.