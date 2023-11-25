New Feature: WhatsApp Channels Now Available for Media Organizations

WhatsApp has announced a new feature that allows media organizations to create channels for users to follow and engage with. This feature has been launched in several regions, including Belgium and France, and aims to provide a new way for media outlets to connect with their audiences.

In Belgium, the first media organizations to join this new feature are the 24-hour news channel, Les News 24, and the newspaper, L’Avenir, both owned the IPM group. In Flanders, the public broadcaster VRT is currently the only media outlet utilizing WhatsApp channels.

To access these channels, users simply need to open the WhatsApp application and navigate to the “News” tab, located between chats and calls. From there, they can search for and follow the channels that interest them. However, it is important to note that the channels of Belgian French-speaking media organizations are not yet searchable within the app. To access channels like L’Avenir or LN24, users require a direct link or a QR code.

Once a channel is followed, users can access the latest messages, which can include text, photos, and videos. They also have the option to enable or disable notifications for real-time updates from the channels they follow.

One of the key advantages of WhatsApp channels is the emphasis on privacy. Unlike other social media platforms, WhatsApp channels keep user profiles confidential. When users join a channel, they cannot see who else is following it, and the same applies to reactions to messages. This provides an added layer of privacy and allows individuals to engage with content without their personal information being exposed.

WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta, has emphasized that maintaining privacy is a top priority. By following a channel, users’ phone numbers are not revealed to the channel administrators or other subscribers. This ensures that the decision to follow someone or a media organization remains private and under the user’s control.

With the introduction of WhatsApp channels, media organizations have a new platform to reach and engage with their audience, while users have access to real-time news and updates from their preferred sources. This feature not only strengthens the relationship between media organizations and their audience but also highlights the importance of privacy in online interactions.

FAQs

How do I find WhatsApp channels?

To find WhatsApp channels, open the WhatsApp application and navigate to the “News” tab. From there, you can search for and follow the channels that interest you.

Can I comment on the posts in WhatsApp channels?

No, currently, users cannot directly comment on the posts in WhatsApp channels. However, they can react to the messages using the provided emoji catalog.

Are WhatsApp channels available globally?

WhatsApp channels are being rolled out gradually in different regions. At the moment, they are available in selected countries, including Belgium and France.

Is my personal information visible to other users in WhatsApp channels?

No, WhatsApp channels prioritize privacy. When you join a channel, your profile and personal information remain confidential. Other users cannot see who is following the same channel or how they reacted to messages.